Left Menu

Ma Anand Sheela: Unveiling the Untold Power Dynamics of Rajneeshpuram

Ma Anand Sheela discloses new revelations on The PVT Show Podcast, challenging the traditional narrative surrounding Osho's silence during the Oregon years. The episode unveils insights about power dynamics, Sheela's leadership, and the spiritual-political empire's formation under Osho's direct coaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 12:24 IST
Ma Anand Sheela: Unveiling the Untold Power Dynamics of Rajneeshpuram
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking episode of The PVT Show Podcast, Ma Anand Sheela unveils startling revelations that challenge decades of speculation surrounding the Rajneeshpuram era. Contrary to the widely accepted narrative, Sheela discloses that Osho was active and strategically involved during the Oregon years, guiding her in leadership to execute his vision.

The conversation with host Poonam Vijay Thakkar breaks new ground, revealing how Osho coached Sheela daily, preparing her to handle global media and power structures. This episode sheds light on forming a massive spiritual and political empire in rural Oregon, refuting long-held beliefs about silent detachment.

This episode doesn't seek to rekindle controversy but documents unfiltered truth, showing Sheela's journey from power to imprisonment and her life afterwards. It offers media and researchers unprecedented primary material, departing from opinion to deliver documented history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Justice: Rohini Police Solve Ayyappa Temple Robbery

Swift Justice: Rohini Police Solve Ayyappa Temple Robbery

 India
2
Opposition's Role Crucial in Democracy: Jogaram Patel

Opposition's Role Crucial in Democracy: Jogaram Patel

 India
3
AIBE Rules Change: Relief for Final Year Law Students

AIBE Rules Change: Relief for Final Year Law Students

 India
4
Noah Holdings: Redefining Wealth Management in the AI Era

Noah Holdings: Redefining Wealth Management in the AI Era

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026