Ma Anand Sheela: Unveiling the Untold Power Dynamics of Rajneeshpuram

In a groundbreaking episode of The PVT Show Podcast, Ma Anand Sheela unveils startling revelations that challenge decades of speculation surrounding the Rajneeshpuram era. Contrary to the widely accepted narrative, Sheela discloses that Osho was active and strategically involved during the Oregon years, guiding her in leadership to execute his vision.

The conversation with host Poonam Vijay Thakkar breaks new ground, revealing how Osho coached Sheela daily, preparing her to handle global media and power structures. This episode sheds light on forming a massive spiritual and political empire in rural Oregon, refuting long-held beliefs about silent detachment.

This episode doesn't seek to rekindle controversy but documents unfiltered truth, showing Sheela's journey from power to imprisonment and her life afterwards. It offers media and researchers unprecedented primary material, departing from opinion to deliver documented history.

