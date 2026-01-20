Left Menu

India's Largest Battery Energy Storage System Gigafactory Begins Operations

GoodEnough Energy has commenced operations at its Noida-based 7 GWh Battery Energy Storage System manufacturing plant, the largest in India. Founded by Adit Agarwal, Akash Kaushik, and Gaurav Aggarwal, the facility aims for 25 GWh capacity in three years, aligning with India's clean energy ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:31 IST
India's Largest Battery Energy Storage System Gigafactory Begins Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

GoodEnough Energy announced the commencement of operations at its 7 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) manufacturing plant in Noida. This facility, the largest of its kind in India, symbolizes the country's stride towards becoming a global leader in clean energy solutions.

The company, established in 2023 by Adit Agarwal, Akash Kaushik, and Gaurav Aggarwal, intends to increase the plant's capacity to 25 GWh in the next three years. The Gigafactory is a part of the National Energy Storage Mission, supporting India's net-zero goals and advancing its position in the global market.

With an investment of over Rs 450 crore, GoodEnough Energy's Noida Gigafactory aims to significantly curb emissions across high-energy sectors. The plant's operations are expected to prevent over 5 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually, equivalent to the carbon reduction goals of entire Indian Railways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Xtep Group: Sprinting Towards a Southeast Asian Running Revolution

Xtep Group: Sprinting Towards a Southeast Asian Running Revolution

 Indonesia
2
Revolutionizing Healthcare Training: KGI Bengaluru Unveils VR Skill Lab

Revolutionizing Healthcare Training: KGI Bengaluru Unveils VR Skill Lab

 Global
3
Political Turmoil: South Sudan's Fragile Peace at Risk

Political Turmoil: South Sudan's Fragile Peace at Risk

 South Sudan
4
Grand Slams and Farewell Dramas at the Australian Open

Grand Slams and Farewell Dramas at the Australian Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026