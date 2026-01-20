India's Largest Battery Energy Storage System Gigafactory Begins Operations
GoodEnough Energy has commenced operations at its Noida-based 7 GWh Battery Energy Storage System manufacturing plant, the largest in India. Founded by Adit Agarwal, Akash Kaushik, and Gaurav Aggarwal, the facility aims for 25 GWh capacity in three years, aligning with India's clean energy ambitions.
GoodEnough Energy announced the commencement of operations at its 7 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) manufacturing plant in Noida. This facility, the largest of its kind in India, symbolizes the country's stride towards becoming a global leader in clean energy solutions.
The company, established in 2023 by Adit Agarwal, Akash Kaushik, and Gaurav Aggarwal, intends to increase the plant's capacity to 25 GWh in the next three years. The Gigafactory is a part of the National Energy Storage Mission, supporting India's net-zero goals and advancing its position in the global market.
With an investment of over Rs 450 crore, GoodEnough Energy's Noida Gigafactory aims to significantly curb emissions across high-energy sectors. The plant's operations are expected to prevent over 5 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually, equivalent to the carbon reduction goals of entire Indian Railways.
