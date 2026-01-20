Family Tragedy Unfolds in Etah: Man Allegedly Kills Four Relatives

In a chilling incident that has left the Etah district of Uttar Pradesh in shock, police have apprehended a man for the alleged murder of four family members. Kamal Singh, the accused, stands charged with killing his parents, wife, and daughter at their residence.

Authorities suspect that financial pressures relating to his daughter Jyoti's upcoming wedding may have been a contributing factor to the crime, although the motive is still under investigation. Senior police officials report that the accused is currently being interrogated for further insights.

The case, now under intense scrutiny, was registered after Kamal Singh himself reported the incident. Preliminary evidence, including CCTV footage and a recovered brick used in the murders, is being closely examined to piece together the tragic events.

