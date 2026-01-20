In an assertive defense, Britain has publicized its unwavering stance on national security following its decision to hand over the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. The deal has drawn criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, who referred to the agreement as an 'act of total weakness.'

A UK government spokesperson emphasized the necessity of the move, noting threats to the strategic base on Diego Garcia following court rulings. According to the spokesperson, these rulings jeopardized the base's ability to function as intended.

The agreement has been framed as essential for ensuring continued operations at the joint US-UK base for future generations. It includes robust measures to maintain the base's unique capabilities and security against adversaries.

