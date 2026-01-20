Left Menu

A Tender Thursday: Unveiling a Cinematic Gem

Thursday Special, a short film by Varun Tandon, explores love and companionship with depth and maturity. Supported by renowned filmmakers Shoojit Sircar and Vikramaditya Motwane, the film stars Anubha Fatehpuria and Ramakanth Dayama and showcases the life of an ageing couple. It releases on January 29 on YouTube.

Film aficionados have much to look forward to with the release of 'Thursday Special', a short film by National Award-winning director Varun Tandon. Set to premiere on January 29 on the Humans of Cinema YouTube channel, the film is presented by acclaimed filmmakers Shoojit Sircar and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Starring seasoned actors Anubha Fatehpuria and Ramakanth Dayama, 'Thursday Special' delves into the nuances of love and companionship through the story of Ram and Shakuntala, an elderly duo bonded by their Thursday ritual. Producers Karan Luthra and Krati Tandon support this testament to gentle storytelling.

Shoojit Sircar, drawn to its simplicity, likens it to his unreleased work, 'Shoe Bite'. Vikramaditya Motwane praises its ability to spotlight the overlooked narratives of everyday life, emphasizing Tandon's skill in transforming mundane into remarkable cinema.

