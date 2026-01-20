Zelenskiy's Davos Dilemma: Awaiting Trump's Agenda
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is undecided on whether to attend the Davos summit as the U.S. has not confirmed a significant meeting with President Donald Trump. Ukraine is prepared to negotiate security and prosperity agreements if the U.S. is willing, a Ukrainian official stated.
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is in a quandary over his attendance at the upcoming Davos summit. The decision hinges on whether a key meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump will be on the agenda, an element yet to be confirmed by U.S. officials, according to a Ukrainian source on Tuesday.
While Ukraine remains prepared to address critical issues surrounding security guarantees and prosperity, the final step requires confirmation of readiness from the U.S. counterparts, the official noted.
This development comes amid intricate diplomatic engagements as Ukraine seeks to fortify international relations, with meetings like those at Davos being potentially pivotal for articulating and securing national interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Davos
- Trump
- Ukraine
- U.S.
- meeting
- security
- prosperity
- diplomatic
- summit
ALSO READ
U.S. Eyes Congo's Mineral Wealth: A Strategic Partnership Unfolds
Britain Approves Controversial Chinese Embassy Amid Security Concerns
Global Tensions Rise Over Greenland, Arctic Security, and Trade Tariffs
Zelenskiy Urges U.S. Action Amid Rising Russian Aggression
European Skepticism Grows Over U.S.-Led Gaza Coordination Centre