Director Atlee and Priya Mohan Expecting Second Child

Filmmaker Atlee and wife Priya Mohan are expecting their second child. The couple, known for their work in the film industry, shared their news on social media, announcing they are pregnant again. They have been married since 2014 and have a son named Meer, born in January 2023.

Acclaimed filmmaker Atlee, known for his blockbuster ventures in the film industry, announced alongside his wife, Priya Mohan, that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared their joyful news on social media platforms.

Atlee and Mohan, both key figures in the cinematic world, expressed excitement over the forthcoming addition to their family. Having been married since 2014, they welcomed their first child, Meer, earlier in January 2023.

With Atlee's filmmaking legacy, including hits like "Raja Rani", "Theri", "Mersal", and the recent "Jawan", the duo remains in the spotlight. Presently, Atlee is working on a new project featuring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone.

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

