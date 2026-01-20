Director Atlee and Priya Mohan Expecting Second Child

Acclaimed filmmaker Atlee, known for his blockbuster ventures in the film industry, announced alongside his wife, Priya Mohan, that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared their joyful news on social media platforms.

Atlee and Mohan, both key figures in the cinematic world, expressed excitement over the forthcoming addition to their family. Having been married since 2014, they welcomed their first child, Meer, earlier in January 2023.

With Atlee's filmmaking legacy, including hits like "Raja Rani", "Theri", "Mersal", and the recent "Jawan", the duo remains in the spotlight. Presently, Atlee is working on a new project featuring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone.

(With inputs from agencies.)