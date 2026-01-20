Left Menu

Devastating Karachi Plaza Fire: 28 Dead and 80 Missing

A tragic fire at Karachi's Gul Shopping Plaza resulted in at least 28 deaths, with 80 people still missing. The operation to control the blaze took 34 hours, causing structural collapse. Police surgeon confirmed 28 fatalities, while business losses are estimated at 3 billion PKR.

Updated: 20-01-2026 15:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A devastating fire erupted at Karachi's Gul Shopping Plaza, claiming the lives of at least 28 individuals, while around 80 remain unaccounted for, as rescue teams work tirelessly through the rubble of the historic building.

Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed confirmed the death toll as emergency services transferred the deceased to Jinnah and civil hospitals. The inferno, which began in the basement, rapidly engulfed the entire building, prompting DNA tests for victim identification.

Rescue operations, hampered by structural collapses, are ongoing, with families anxiously awaiting news. The incident prompted business owners to observe a day of mourning, as estimated financial losses soared to 3 billion PKR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

