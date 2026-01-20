Karan Johar Applauds Controversial Spy Thriller 'Dhurandhar'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has lavished praise on Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar', calling it an unabashed and unapologetic love affair. Despite the film's contentious political themes, Johar expressed admiration for the craft and storytelling.

The Ranveer Singh-starring spy thriller, which tackles covert intelligence operations tied to historical events like the Kandahar hijack and Mumbai attacks, has become a box office sensation. It has grossed over Rs 1300 crore and continues to thrive in theaters.

The film sparked widespread online debates, with some reviews branding it 'anti-Pakistan' and propagandist. Yet, Johar remains untroubled by the political aspects, emphasizing the importance of diverse cinematic voices.