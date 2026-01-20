Left Menu

Karan Johar Applauds Controversial Spy Thriller 'Dhurandhar'

Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrates Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar', praising its craft and storytelling. Despite its contentious political undertones, Johar wasn't offended by the film's stance and encouraged cinematic discourse. 'Dhurandhar' has achieved significant box office success, amassing over Rs 1300 crore and inciting robust online discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:07 IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar has lavished praise on Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar', calling it an unabashed and unapologetic love affair. Despite the film's contentious political themes, Johar expressed admiration for the craft and storytelling.

The Ranveer Singh-starring spy thriller, which tackles covert intelligence operations tied to historical events like the Kandahar hijack and Mumbai attacks, has become a box office sensation. It has grossed over Rs 1300 crore and continues to thrive in theaters.

The film sparked widespread online debates, with some reviews branding it 'anti-Pakistan' and propagandist. Yet, Johar remains untroubled by the political aspects, emphasizing the importance of diverse cinematic voices.

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

