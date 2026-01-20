Left Menu

Inspiring Young Minds: Ajoo Gooja 2.0 Festival Spurs Learning and Civic Engagement

The Bikaner Children's Festival, Ajoo Gooja 2.0, engaged over 800 schools in 80 activities promoting creativity and civic awareness. Organized by the Municipal Corporation of Bikaner, the festival encouraged hands-on learning and conveyed themes of cleanliness and sustainability, ending with a commitment to swachh practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 19:54 IST
Over 800 schools participated in the Bikaner Children's Festival, 'Ajoo Gooja 2.0,' a vibrant three-day event held at Dr Karni Singh Stadium. The festival, organized by the Municipal Corporation of Bikaner, aimed to foster creativity and civic consciousness through over 80 engaging activities. From painting to traditional Indian games, the event encouraged children to embrace hands-on learning and reduce screen time.

Local officials, including MLAs and the District Collector, attended and interacted with participants, highlighting the festival's theme, 'Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata.' The emphasis was on cleanliness and sustainability, with initiatives such as the 4-bin waste segregation system and Waste to Art activities demonstrating innovative recycling methods.

The festival concluded with a Swachhata Pledge, inspiring children to maintain cleanliness in their homes and communities, avoid single-use plastics, and motivate others to adopt sustainable practices. Such initiatives underscore the festival's commitment to nurturing responsible future citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

