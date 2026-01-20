Left Menu

Courmayeur Closes Flame Risks: A New Spark of Safety

Courmayeur, an Italian ski resort, has banned sparklers and open flames in enclosed spaces following a deadly bar fire in Switzerland's Crans-Montana. Authorities are intensifying safety checks in public venues. Italy's Prime Minister considers a nationwide ban, with ski enthusiast Francesco Lenzi urging more cities to adopt similar measures.

Updated: 20-01-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:49 IST
Courmayeur Closes Flame Risks: A New Spark of Safety
Courmayeur, Italy, renowned for its picturesque ski resort at the foot of Mont Blanc, has proactively banned the use of sparklers and other open flames in enclosed spaces.

The decision follows a tragic incident in Switzerland's Crans-Montana, where a New Year's Eve fire claimed 40 lives and injured 116.

Courmayeur's move reflects a broader safety trend across Italy. Inspections are intensifying, with several venues closed for failing to meet safety standards. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is considering expanding the ban nationwide. Local enthusiasts support these measures for safer celebrations.

