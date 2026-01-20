Courmayeur Closes Flame Risks: A New Spark of Safety

Courmayeur, Italy, renowned for its picturesque ski resort at the foot of Mont Blanc, has proactively banned the use of sparklers and other open flames in enclosed spaces.

The decision follows a tragic incident in Switzerland's Crans-Montana, where a New Year's Eve fire claimed 40 lives and injured 116.

Courmayeur's move reflects a broader safety trend across Italy. Inspections are intensifying, with several venues closed for failing to meet safety standards. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is considering expanding the ban nationwide. Local enthusiasts support these measures for safer celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)