Trump Condemns Britain's Chagos Deal, Advocates for Greenland Acquisition

In a strongly-worded critique, former U.S. President Donald Trump slammed Britain's decision to hand over sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius. The decision includes strategic territory that houses the critical Diego Garcia military base used by both the U.S. and UK.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform, denouncing the move as an act of "total weakness" and "great stupidity." He stated that the move underscores the need to pursue the acquisition of Greenland, a strategy he argues is crucial for countering the encroaching influence of China and Russia.

In response, the British government defended the decision, citing national security concerns and the need to maintain the base's operational capabilities, which had been jeopardized by legal challenges. Despite the criticism, Britain and Mauritius are proceeding with the sovereignty transfer, having reached a comprehensive agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)