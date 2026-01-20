Left Menu

A Stellar Reunion: Sunita Williams Meets Kalpana Chawla's Family

In Delhi, astronaut Sunita Williams met Kalpana Chawla's 90-year-old mother, rekindling memories and expressing her desire to stay connected. Williams participated in an event and will join the Kerala Literature Festival. Chawla’s mother recalls the comfort Williams provided after the Columbia disaster and celebrated Chawla’s inspiring legacy.

Updated: 20-01-2026 22:31 IST
A Stellar Reunion: Sunita Williams Meets Kalpana Chawla's Family
Sunita Williams
  Country:
  India

In an emotional reunion Tuesday in Delhi, astronaut Sunita Williams met with the mother of the late Kalpana Chawla, sparking nostalgia and memories of the past.

Kalpana Chawla was celebrated as the first Indian-origin woman in space. Her tragic death in the 2003 Space Shuttle Columbia disaster was deeply mourned in India.

Williams is visiting India and attended an interactive session in Delhi. She will participate in the Kerala Literature Festival. Williams and Chawla's family share a strong bond, with Williams providing immense support after the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

