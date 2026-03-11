MPs Rally for Chief Election Commissioner's Ouster

In an unprecedented move, Parliament may soon witness a motion seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. According to reliable sources, signatures from approximately 180 MPs have been collected, with plans to submit the notice in both Houses later this week.

The motion arises amidst accusations from opposition parties, claiming the CEC has shown favoritism towards the ruling BJP, particularly in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise. The exercise has sparked major controversy, with allegations of voter manipulation in states like West Bengal.

If admitted to both Houses, a special committee will be formed to further examine the allegations. The procedure for removing a CEC matches that of a Supreme Court judge, requiring a substantial majority in Parliament for any such motion to succeed.

(With inputs from agencies.)