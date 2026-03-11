Old Rivalries Resurface: A Violent Attack in Shalimar Bagh

In a distressing turn of events in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, two juveniles have been detained for allegedly stabbing a 30-year-old man named Devender, an official disclosed on Wednesday. The attack is believed to stem from an enduring familial conflict dating back more than a decade.

The incident transpired on Tuesday in Indira Colony as Devender, a taxi driver, was reportedly ambushed while delivering medicine to his mother. His brother recounted a turbulent history between their family and a neighboring one, originating from a complaint lodged in 2011 regarding the neighbors' illegal activities.

This longstanding feud allegedly reignited following the release of jailed members of the rival family. As police dive deeper into the investigation, Devender continues to receive medical care at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital for serious injuries sustained in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)