Old Rivalries Resurface: A Violent Attack in Shalimar Bagh

In northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, two juveniles are accused of stabbing a 30-year-old man due to an ongoing family feud dating back to 2011. The victim, Devender, working as a taxi driver, was attacked while delivering medicine to his mother. He is undergoing treatment as authorities investigate the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing turn of events in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, two juveniles have been detained for allegedly stabbing a 30-year-old man named Devender, an official disclosed on Wednesday. The attack is believed to stem from an enduring familial conflict dating back more than a decade.

The incident transpired on Tuesday in Indira Colony as Devender, a taxi driver, was reportedly ambushed while delivering medicine to his mother. His brother recounted a turbulent history between their family and a neighboring one, originating from a complaint lodged in 2011 regarding the neighbors' illegal activities.

This longstanding feud allegedly reignited following the release of jailed members of the rival family. As police dive deeper into the investigation, Devender continues to receive medical care at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital for serious injuries sustained in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

