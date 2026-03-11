Left Menu

Boosting Farmer Support: Telangana's Rabi Procurement Triumph

The Indian government plans to procure approximately 1.25 lakh tonnes of pulses and oilseeds, worth Rs 894 crore, from Telangana's 2025-26 rabi crop under the Price Support Scheme. This initiative aims to ensure farmers receive fair remuneration and is part of the PM-AASHA framework.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant agricultural move, the Indian government announced that it would procure around 1.25 lakh tonnes of pulses and oilseeds from Telangana's upcoming 2025-26 rabi harvest. The procurement, valued at approximately Rs 894 crore, promises to support local farmers by providing minimum support prices (MSP).

The initiative is executed under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), aligned with the PM-AASHA framework. It activates when market prices fall below MSP, restricting it to 25% of national production during peak harvest times. Telangana will see 29,860 tonnes of gram, 37,020 tonnes of black gram, 55,285 tonnes of groundnut, and 3,690 tonnes of sunflower seed procured.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the government's commitment to offering fair remuneration to farmers, intending to uplift productivity in the region. Central agencies like NAFED and NCCF will manage direct procurements from registered farmers, bypassing middlemen, with the central government shouldering all costs and losses.

