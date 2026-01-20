Centre to Support Cultural Revival in Meghalaya

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has expressed willingness to evaluate proposals concerning cultural preservation and tourism development in Meghalaya, according to official sources.

During a meeting with Meghalaya minister Sanbor Shullai and senior BJP leaders in Delhi, Shullai underscored the importance of protecting traditional practices of the Khasi and Garo communities.

A proposal for a heritage market and integrated tourism infrastructure was presented, aiming to bolster cultural tourism and provide job opportunities, thereby enhancing the local economy.

