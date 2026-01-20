Left Menu

Centre to Support Cultural Revival in Meghalaya

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has pledged to consider proposals for cultural preservation and tourism development in Meghalaya. Meghalaya minister Sanbor Shullai requested support for safeguarding indigenous traditions and proposed initiatives including a heritage market and tourism infrastructure to boost local employment and promote cultural tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 20-01-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 23:16 IST
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has expressed willingness to evaluate proposals concerning cultural preservation and tourism development in Meghalaya, according to official sources.

During a meeting with Meghalaya minister Sanbor Shullai and senior BJP leaders in Delhi, Shullai underscored the importance of protecting traditional practices of the Khasi and Garo communities.

A proposal for a heritage market and integrated tourism infrastructure was presented, aiming to bolster cultural tourism and provide job opportunities, thereby enhancing the local economy.

