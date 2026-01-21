Left Menu

Stephen Graham's Golden Globe Adventure: From Triumph to Tarmac Tensions

Stephen Graham, celebrated for his Golden Globe victory in 'Adolescence,' faced turmoil when his award temporarily went missing during his post-ceremony travels. Following a rushed flight from L.A. to Madrid, his luggage, including the statuette, was left behind. Fortunately, Graham was reunited with his trophy days later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:14 IST
Stephen Graham's Golden Globe Adventure: From Triumph to Tarmac Tensions
Stephen Graham (Photo/instagram/stephengraham1973). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Stephen Graham is savoring victory after winning a Golden Globe for his role in the series 'Adolescence.' However, the celebratory high was momentarily dampened when he misplaced the coveted award shortly after the ceremony. Graham recounted the incident during an interview with a U.K. radio show, explaining how quickly events unfolded after his win.

In a whirlwind sequence, Graham had to rush from Los Angeles to Madrid the following day for a movie set commitment. "I had just three minutes to catch the plane," he recalled. A woman met him at the airport, whisking him into a car across the runway, creating a frantic scenario. Graham's concerns about his luggage grew, especially as time was ticking away.

Expressing his apprehension to airport staff, Graham was assured his luggage would make the flight. Alas, it ended up stranded in Atlanta, containing vital items including his Golden Globe. Despite the hiccup, Graham emphasized he hadn't lost the award himself. Thankfully, the prized statuette arrived safely a couple of days later, restoring his post-award bliss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

