From Hollywood Hits to High Fashion: Major Developments in the Entertainment World

Key updates include a shooting at Rihanna's Beverly Hills residence, the success of 'Zootopia 2', the resignation of ORF's director amid harassment claims, Chanel's vibrant fashion show, and Live Nation's antitrust settlement. These events highlight significant shifts shaping the entertainment industry today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A shooting incident at pop icon Rihanna's Beverly Hills home sparked reports from local news outlets. Shots were fired into the residence, but no injuries were reported, and a 30-year-old female suspect has been detained by authorities.

'Zootopia 2', the highest-grossing animated film in Hollywood, will vie for the title of best animated film at the upcoming Academy Awards. The sequel continues the adventures of Judy Hopps and her partner Nick Wilde, with the addition of new character Gary De'Snake.

Amidst harassment allegations he denies, ORF's director general Roland Weissmann has resigned. His departure comes ahead of ORF hosting the Eurovision Song Contest, with the company emphasizing the need for a swift, transparent investigation.

Chanel's latest collection, crafted by Matthieu Blazy, dazzled at Paris Fashion Week with its innovative use of lurex and silicone. The models showcased iridescent designs in the Grand Palais, set against a lively backdrop as Lady Gaga's music filled the air.

In legal news, Live Nation Entertainment resolves an antitrust case with the DOJ. While criticized over ticket practices, the settlement marks a beneficial compromise for fans, artists, and the company, avoiding a prolonged court battle.

