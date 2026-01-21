Carlos Alcaraz and Roger Federer Tee Off: A Match Beyond the Court
Carlos Alcaraz shares his experience of playing golf with tennis legend Roger Federer, highlighting Federer's elegance both on and off the tennis court. Their shared love for golf has become a part of Alcaraz's routine, even amid his Grand Slam pursuits, showcasing their camaraderie beyond tennis.
Carlos Alcaraz, the rising tennis star, recently discovered that Roger Federer's elegance is not confined to the tennis court. Alcaraz had the chance to play a round of golf with Federer in Melbourne during the Australian Open.
A self-proclaimed golf enthusiast, Alcaraz has skillfully managed to integrate his love for the sport into his demanding Grand Slam schedule. This passion was on display during his U.S. Open triumph, where he celebrated by mimicking golf swings following key victories.
In a recent on-court interview after surpassing Yannick Hanfmann, Alcaraz shared his admiration for Federer's golfing prowess, describing it as beautiful and stylish. Despite Federer's recent introduction to golf, he has quickly excelled, even surpassing Alcaraz, who has been playing for five years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
