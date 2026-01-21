Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz and Roger Federer Tee Off: A Match Beyond the Court

Carlos Alcaraz shares his experience of playing golf with tennis legend Roger Federer, highlighting Federer's elegance both on and off the tennis court. Their shared love for golf has become a part of Alcaraz's routine, even amid his Grand Slam pursuits, showcasing their camaraderie beyond tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:55 IST
Carlos Alcaraz and Roger Federer Tee Off: A Match Beyond the Court
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, the rising tennis star, recently discovered that Roger Federer's elegance is not confined to the tennis court. Alcaraz had the chance to play a round of golf with Federer in Melbourne during the Australian Open.

A self-proclaimed golf enthusiast, Alcaraz has skillfully managed to integrate his love for the sport into his demanding Grand Slam schedule. This passion was on display during his U.S. Open triumph, where he celebrated by mimicking golf swings following key victories.

In a recent on-court interview after surpassing Yannick Hanfmann, Alcaraz shared his admiration for Federer's golfing prowess, describing it as beautiful and stylish. Despite Federer's recent introduction to golf, he has quickly excelled, even surpassing Alcaraz, who has been playing for five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eternal Soars with Impressive Profit Surge and Strategic Leadership Shifts

Eternal Soars with Impressive Profit Surge and Strategic Leadership Shifts

 India
2
Modi to Launch Groundbreaking Innovation Hub in Kerala

Modi to Launch Groundbreaking Innovation Hub in Kerala

 India
3
Global Markets in Turmoil: Trade Fears and Bond Selloff

Global Markets in Turmoil: Trade Fears and Bond Selloff

 Global
4
Tensions and Tariffs: Trump's Davos Drama

Tensions and Tariffs: Trump's Davos Drama

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026