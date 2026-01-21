Left Menu

Chinmaya Mission's Amrit Mahotsav: A Celebration of 75 Years

Chinmaya Mission is set to celebrate 75 years of spiritual, educational, and social service with a two-day event at NTR Stadium. The event features mass chanting of the Bhagavad Gita by 50,000 participants, thematic stalls, a virtual reality journey, and inclusion of visually challenged participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:12 IST
Chinmaya Mission's Amrit Mahotsav: A Celebration of 75 Years
  • Country:
  • India

Chinmaya Mission is gearing up to mark its 75th anniversary with an Amrit Mahotsav celebration at NTR Stadium on January 24 and 25. This two-day event will commemorate the spiritual, educational, and social services rendered by the mission over the decades.

Among the highlights of the celebration is the mass chanting of the Bhagavad Gita by 50,000 devotees, a demonstration of the mission's wide-reaching influence. The event will also include thematic stalls that showcase the mission's activities, alongside a virtual reality experience depicting Swami Chinmayananda's life and vision.

In a spirit of inclusivity, visually challenged participants will perform the Gita chanting. The 'Gita Panchamrit', an initiative by Pujya Swami Tejomayanandaji, will also be unveiled during the program, furthering the mission's commitment to bringing spiritual teachings to all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Legal Battle Over Mercosur Trade Deal

EU's Legal Battle Over Mercosur Trade Deal

 Global
2
Heightened Security Measures Sweep Jammu Ahead of Republic Day

Heightened Security Measures Sweep Jammu Ahead of Republic Day

 India
3
SWELECT Energy Systems Revamps Brand Identity with New Logo and NUMERGY Launch

SWELECT Energy Systems Revamps Brand Identity with New Logo and NUMERGY Laun...

 India
4
Davos Drama: Markets React to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Davos Drama: Markets React to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026