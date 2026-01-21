Chinmaya Mission's Amrit Mahotsav: A Celebration of 75 Years

Chinmaya Mission is gearing up to mark its 75th anniversary with an Amrit Mahotsav celebration at NTR Stadium on January 24 and 25. This two-day event will commemorate the spiritual, educational, and social services rendered by the mission over the decades.

Among the highlights of the celebration is the mass chanting of the Bhagavad Gita by 50,000 devotees, a demonstration of the mission's wide-reaching influence. The event will also include thematic stalls that showcase the mission's activities, alongside a virtual reality experience depicting Swami Chinmayananda's life and vision.

In a spirit of inclusivity, visually challenged participants will perform the Gita chanting. The 'Gita Panchamrit', an initiative by Pujya Swami Tejomayanandaji, will also be unveiled during the program, furthering the mission's commitment to bringing spiritual teachings to all.

