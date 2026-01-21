Cultural Renaissance: India's Policy Shift Under PM Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that Indian policies are experiencing a major overhaul, deviating from Western influences under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. These altered strategies now embrace cultural values, marking a significant transformation since Jawaharlal Nehru's era.

Speaking at the release ceremony of 'Kalyan' magazine's centenary issue in Rishikesh, Shah acknowledged the publication's role in sustaining Hindu culture through transformative historical phases. He emphasized that 'Kalyan' played a crucial part during post-independence India when Western ideologies shaped the country's policies.

Shah pointed out recent accomplishments under PM Modi, including the construction of the Ram Temple after 550 years, the Kashi Vishwanath corridor's construction, and the restoration of significant pilgrim sites. These efforts, he noted, reinforce the notion that the power of faith transcends destructive forces. Shah also highlighted the government's year-long celebration of the 'Somnath Swabhiman Varsh' to honor heritage and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)