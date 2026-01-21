Left Menu

Cultural Renaissance: India's Policy Shift Under PM Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlights the shift in Indian policies from Western influences to incorporating cultural values under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He underscores the role of 'Kalyan' magazine in preserving Hindu culture and notes significant cultural advancements like the construction of the Ram Temple and revitalization of pilgrimage sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:29 IST
Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that Indian policies are experiencing a major overhaul, deviating from Western influences under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. These altered strategies now embrace cultural values, marking a significant transformation since Jawaharlal Nehru's era.

Speaking at the release ceremony of 'Kalyan' magazine's centenary issue in Rishikesh, Shah acknowledged the publication's role in sustaining Hindu culture through transformative historical phases. He emphasized that 'Kalyan' played a crucial part during post-independence India when Western ideologies shaped the country's policies.

Shah pointed out recent accomplishments under PM Modi, including the construction of the Ram Temple after 550 years, the Kashi Vishwanath corridor's construction, and the restoration of significant pilgrim sites. These efforts, he noted, reinforce the notion that the power of faith transcends destructive forces. Shah also highlighted the government's year-long celebration of the 'Somnath Swabhiman Varsh' to honor heritage and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

