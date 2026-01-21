Left Menu

Celebrating 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Timeless Anthem

'Vande Mataram' commemorates its 150th anniversary in the Republic Day Parade, showcasing its historical journey through a culture ministry tableau. Celebrating its colonial-era significance, the event connects Gen Z to its legacy through reenactments and artistic displays featuring historical figures and national symbols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:54 IST
The upcoming Republic Day parade will spotlight 'Vande Mataram', celebrating its 150-year journey since Bankim Chandra Chatterjee composed it. The culture ministry's tableau will symbolize this iconic song's historical evolution and rallying power during India's freedom movement.

A rare recording by Marathi singer Vishnupant Pagnis will accompany the tableau, reflecting the defiance and courage embedded in the song's past. Vibrant art installations will depict pivotal moments, embracing India's rich cultural tapestry and history.

Artistic and educational elements aim to bridge the gap between generations by infusing the spirit of 'Vande Mataram' into the nation's consciousness, inspiring unity and honoring the sacrifices of freedom fighters who popularized the anthem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

