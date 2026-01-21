Celebrating 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Timeless Anthem

The upcoming Republic Day parade will spotlight 'Vande Mataram', celebrating its 150-year journey since Bankim Chandra Chatterjee composed it. The culture ministry's tableau will symbolize this iconic song's historical evolution and rallying power during India's freedom movement.

A rare recording by Marathi singer Vishnupant Pagnis will accompany the tableau, reflecting the defiance and courage embedded in the song's past. Vibrant art installations will depict pivotal moments, embracing India's rich cultural tapestry and history.

Artistic and educational elements aim to bridge the gap between generations by infusing the spirit of 'Vande Mataram' into the nation's consciousness, inspiring unity and honoring the sacrifices of freedom fighters who popularized the anthem.

