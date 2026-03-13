Left Menu

KuCoin Expands with Stock Index Perpetual Contracts: A New Era in Trading

KuCoin has introduced Stock Index Perpetual Contracts, offering a new trading opportunity that bridges traditional finance with crypto markets. This innovative product ensures 24/7 trading and uses a micro-contract entry system to provide broader access and continuous risk management. It symbolizes KuCoin's commitment to evolving market structures.

Updated: 13-03-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:01 IST
KuCoin Expands with Stock Index Perpetual Contracts: A New Era in Trading
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

KuCoin, a leading name in the crypto world, has launched its latest offering - Stock Index Perpetual Contracts. The first batch includes Tesla and MicroStrategy Index Perpetual Contracts. This move comes as a part of the company's strategy to combine traditional finance with crypto markets through seamless, round-the-clock trading opportunities.

The introduction of these contracts marks a convergence of traditional and crypto infrastructures, allowing for 24/7 trading with micro-contract entries starting at just 1 USDT. This initiative is set to offer global users a continuous and flexible tool for portfolio management, across different time zones and asset classes.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, emphasized that this launch is a step forward in providing reliable pricing and continuous market access. KuCoin continues to expand its derivatives offering, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted platform. The new product is poised to redefine market operations by focusing on liquidity, risk management, and infrastructural strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

