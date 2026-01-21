Left Menu

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj: A Decade-Long Cinematic Bond

Actor Shahid Kapoor and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj reflect on their decade-spanning collaboration at the trailer launch of 'O Romeo'. Kapoor describes working with Bhardwaj as an adventurous journey, recalling their past successes with films like 'Kaminey' and 'Haider'. The new film is set to release near Valentine's Week 2026.

Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a cinematic partnership that has spanned more than a decade, Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj recently discussed their successful collaborations at the trailer launch event for their new film, 'O Romeo'. The duo celebrated their long-standing professional relationship, marked by critically acclaimed hits like 'Kaminey' and 'Haider'.

During the event, Shahid Kapoor fondly described his experiences with the filmmaker as "adventurous", highlighting the creative synergy they have nurtured over the years. Kapoor humorously reflected on the initial intimidation he felt during their first collaboration and shared his gratitude for being part of Bhardwaj's esteemed filmography.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj also expressed his admiration for Kapoor's growth as an actor and hinted at the potential for future projects together. Their latest film, 'O Romeo', presented by producer Sajid Nadiadwala, is scheduled for a Valentine's Week release on February 13, 2026, promising another engaging experience for audiences.

