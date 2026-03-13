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EU's New Energy Strategy: A Collaboration with Canada and Norway

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that the European Union is collaborating with Canada and Norway on a comprehensive energy supply strategy. This initiative seeks to enhance energy cooperation among these regions. The announcement was made during the NATO Cold Response drills in Norway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:37 IST
EU's New Energy Strategy: A Collaboration with Canada and Norway
Friedrich Merz

In a significant move, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz revealed on Friday that the European Union is actively engaging with Canada and Norway to craft a unified energy supply strategy. This strategic alliance aims to bolster energy security and supply chains within the EU.

The collaboration was discussed during a press conference at the NATO Cold Response drills, which took place in Bardufoss, Norway. The gathering underscored the importance of international cooperation in addressing energy needs.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney were present to affirm their countries' commitment to working alongside the European Union in this strategic energy partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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