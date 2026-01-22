Global Leaders Converge at Davos Amid Controversies
President Donald Trump is hosting global leaders at Davos, with a focus on the Middle East and South America. European allies remain underrepresented. Russia seeks Palestinian dialogue, and China rebuts Trump's wind power claims. Key discussions include Middle East peace initiatives and green energy policies.
In a high-profile gathering at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Donald Trump is hosting leaders from over a dozen countries, including major figures from the Middle East and South America. However, the event appears to lack significant attendees from European nations, with only Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US envoy Steve Witkoff accompanying Trump.
Tensions eased somewhat on Thursday as European nations welcomed Trump's decision to retract threatened tariffs related to Greenland. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the forum for discussions amidst media attention.
In other developments, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow, emphasizing long-standing support for Palestine. Additionally, China's Foreign Ministry countered Trump's remarks on wind energy, presenting data to support their domestic and global renewable energy contributions.
