Global Leaders Converge at Davos Amid Controversies

In a high-profile gathering at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Donald Trump is hosting leaders from over a dozen countries, including major figures from the Middle East and South America. However, the event appears to lack significant attendees from European nations, with only Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US envoy Steve Witkoff accompanying Trump.

Tensions eased somewhat on Thursday as European nations welcomed Trump's decision to retract threatened tariffs related to Greenland. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the forum for discussions amidst media attention.

In other developments, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow, emphasizing long-standing support for Palestine. Additionally, China's Foreign Ministry countered Trump's remarks on wind energy, presenting data to support their domestic and global renewable energy contributions.