Priyanka Chopra Shines in High-Octane 'The Bluff'

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli praised Priyanka Chopra's performance in the upcoming film 'The Bluff,' directed by Frank E Flowers. The film features Priyanka as a former pirate struggling to escape her past. It will stream on Prime Video from February 25, 2024, and includes a star-studded cast.

Priyanka Chopra
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated filmmaker S S Rajamouli took to social media to commend Priyanka Chopra's compelling performance in the Hollywood film 'The Bluff'.

Rajamouli re-shared the trailer on Instagram, lauding Priyanka's powerful presence and fiery portrayal in the movie.

Written and directed by Frank E Flowers, 'The Bluff' is set for a February 25 release on Prime Video.

With a gritty narrative, the film highlights Priyanka's character as a former pirate seeking to protect her family from her violent past.

The ensemble features talents like Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison.

Produced by the Russo brothers and Angela Russo-Otstot under AGBO, 'The Bluff' promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience.

