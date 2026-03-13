Left Menu

Australia to Tap Fuel Reserves Amid Supply Chain Disruptions

Australia will release part of its petrol and diesel reserves to counter supply disruptions caused by the Iran war, according to Energy Minister Chris Bowen. This move aims to ease fuel shortages, particularly in regional areas, by tapping up to 20% of the baseline stock, equivalent to 762 million litres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 08:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 08:04 IST
Australia to Tap Fuel Reserves Amid Supply Chain Disruptions

Australia announced on Friday that it will release a portion of its petrol and diesel reserves to mitigate disruptions in the fuel supply chain stemming from the Iran war. This action is intended to alleviate shortages in several regional areas across the nation.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen emphasized that while the permitted release involves up to 20% of the baseline stock, about 762 million litres, the fuel's journey through Australia's intricate supply chain to areas of need will take time. Bowen highlighted ongoing shipping arrivals but noted that heightened demand has already precipitated local shortages, potentially worsening if Middle East tensions persist.

The government's decision equates to nearly 5 million barrels of oil, contributing to the International Energy Agency's broader initiative to release 400 million barrels to stabilize the market. Currently, Australia's oil reserves cover scarcely more than a month, falling short of the 90 days required by the IEA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026