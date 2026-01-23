Vibrant Celebrations of Saraswati Puja Across Bihar's Educational Institutions
In Bihar’s Patna, students celebrated Saraswati Puja on Basant Panchami with fervor. They offered prayers and participated in rituals to honor Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge. The festivities included cultural programs and were marked by colorful attire and traditional ceremonies in educational institutions.
Students across Patna's educational institutions embraced Saraswati Puja with enthusiasm on Friday, amid the onset of Basant Panchami.
Clad in vibrant attire, they participated in rituals, prayed to the goddess of knowledge, and distributed prasad, highlighting the day's significance.
The observance included chanting, cultural events, and traditional ceremonies, reflecting deep-rooted traditions of the northern region.