Bisleri Vedica: Hydration Partner for Lollapalooza India 2026

Bisleri Vedica returns as the Hydration Partner for Lollapalooza India 2026 for the fourth consecutive year. The partnership integrates hydration into the festival experience, promoting sustainability through initiatives like Bottles for Change. Bisleri ensures a seamless and responsible delivery of hydration at the music festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:45 IST
Bisleri International's premium beverage, Bisleri Vedica, continues its role as the Hydration Partner for Lollapalooza India 2026, marking four years of collaboration with the iconic music festival. Access to safe drinking water is crucial for enhancing the fan experience, and Bisleri Vedica is committed to this cause.

The partnership features strategically positioned Vedica branded carts and free hydration stations. Complementing this are sustainability initiatives like #LollaForChange and Bottles for Change, focusing on recycling and responsible consumption. Samradha Tibrewala from BookMyShow emphasizes the importance of free access to water at the festival's heart.

Tushar Malhotra of Bisleri International underscores the role of hydration in the high-energy cultural space that is Lollapalooza. As Bisleri Vedica and the festival head into their fourth year of collaboration, they continue to offer premium, sustainable engagement for festival-goers. Bisleri's legacy and sustainability efforts solidify its presence as a leading beverage provider in India.

