Bisleri Partners with Procam International to Elevate Marathon Hydration and Sustainability

Bisleri International has entered a six-year partnership with Procam International to become the official hydration partner for major Indian marathons. This collaboration aims to enhance runner experience with strategic hydration stations and promote sustainability through recycling initiatives, aligning with India's fitness culture and fostering community participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 14:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Bisleri International has joined forces with Procam International, marking a six-year strategic alliance to become the official hydration partner for four of India's most esteemed distance running events. The partnership signifies Bisleri's commitment to enhancing the runner experience with strategically placed hydration stations and a strong on-ground presence.

The collaboration is not only set to provide safe water access for hundreds of thousands of participants but will also promote sustainability. Initiatives like recycled plastic benches and waste collection bins will be introduced at marathon venues to foster recyclable practices.

With plans to integrate digital content campaigns and limited-edition Bottles, Bisleri aims to enrich India's running culture while aligning with its Greener Promise initiative, ultimately demonstrating that large-scale sporting events can be environmentally responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

