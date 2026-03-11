Bisleri Partners with Procam International to Elevate Marathon Hydration and Sustainability
In a significant development, Bisleri International has joined forces with Procam International, marking a six-year strategic alliance to become the official hydration partner for four of India's most esteemed distance running events. The partnership signifies Bisleri's commitment to enhancing the runner experience with strategically placed hydration stations and a strong on-ground presence.
The collaboration is not only set to provide safe water access for hundreds of thousands of participants but will also promote sustainability. Initiatives like recycled plastic benches and waste collection bins will be introduced at marathon venues to foster recyclable practices.
With plans to integrate digital content campaigns and limited-edition Bottles, Bisleri aims to enrich India's running culture while aligning with its Greener Promise initiative, ultimately demonstrating that large-scale sporting events can be environmentally responsible.
