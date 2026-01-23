Fashion World Bids Farewell to Iconic Designer Valentino
The fashion industry mourns the loss of legendary designer Valentino Garavani, who passed away at 93. A public farewell will culminate with a funeral service at Rome's Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri. Industry icons and celebrities are expected to attend in honor of Valentino's legacy.
The world of fashion and celebrity is set to converge in Rome this Friday to pay tribute to the iconic designer Valentino Garavani, who passed away at the age of 93. The funeral service will be held at the historic Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, following a two-day public viewing.
A litany of fashion luminaries, including Tom Ford and Donatella Versace, alongside prominent Hollywood figures such as Anne Hathaway, are expected to gather for the solemn occasion. Notable attendance also includes Vogue's stalwart Anna Wintour, reflecting Valentino's enduring influence on the global fashion scene.
Valentino's designs enchanted many, from Jackie Kennedy Onassis to Julia Roberts, marking a definitive era in haute couture. While based in Rome, Valentino showcased his collections in Paris, leaving an indelible mark through his timeless gowns at events like the Academy Awards. His death marks the end of an era in Italian fashion.
