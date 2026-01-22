The West Embraces Indian Fashion: From Kolhapuri Chappals to Designer Runways

In a candid discussion at Pune's 'Runway Raaga' event, actor and model Elnaaz Nouroizi lauded the burgeoning impact of Indian fashion on Western styles. Citing examples, she remarked on how iconic brands like Prada have integrated traditional Indian designs, such as Kolhapuri chappals, into their collections.

Nouroizi emphasized the creativity within the Indian fashion industry, pointing out that the country's innovative spirit often inspires global trends. She shared insights on the evolving fashion landscape, reflecting on her experiences growing up in Germany and observing India's rising prominence on the international stage.

Additionally, designer Ken Ferns showcased his Silverblood collection, which drew inspiration from the fluid properties of mercury. The show also spotlighted models with vitiligo, challenging conventional beauty standards and promoting inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)