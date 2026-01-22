ICH NEXT and Peclers Paris Launch India-Focused Fashion Trend Intelligence Service

An innovative trend intelligence service, targeting the fashion and lifestyle sector in India, has been launched this week in the national capital, promising to fill a USD 2 billion gap caused by inadequate local forecasting. Dubbed ICH NEXT, this platform is a collaboration between India's trend forecasting entity and global consultancy Peclers Paris.

The initiative seeks to address the glaring need for research-driven, India-centric trend intelligence tailored for the country's consumers and diverse market conditions. With India's fashion and lifestyle sector poised to surpass USD 240 billion and growing annually at over 10 percent, the reliance on global trend reports appears insufficient due to India's unique cultural, climatic, and market dynamics.

ICH NEXT x Peclers Paris venture aims to merge global insights with deep-rooted, contextual research in India to foster innovation. Anuradha Chandrasekhar and Kanika Vohra, the co-founders of ICH NEXT, emphasize India's influence on shaping global trends and the need for a data-driven, culturally-aware research approach to address genuine business challenges. The platform, established in 2022, provides monthly analysis of social and cultural signals to aid brands in enhancing design cycles, performance, and revenues. Peclers Paris, with its extensive legacy, contributes significantly to this partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)