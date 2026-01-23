Left Menu

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Begins Shooting for 'L366'

Mohanlal, a Malayalam film icon, announced the start of filming for his new project, 'L366', with director Tharun Moorthy. This project marks their collaboration following the 2025 film 'Thudarum'. Mohanlal anticipates the release of 'Drishyam 3' on April 2, continuing his successful franchise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:23 IST
Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Begins Shooting for 'L366'
Malayalam cinema's celebrated actor, Mohanlal, took to social media on Friday to announce the commencement of shooting for his latest film, tentatively named 'L366'.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, this film heralds another collaboration between the actor and director following their previous success in the 2025 suspense drama 'Thudarum'. Mohanlal expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, sharing images alongside the director and crew.

In addition to this new venture, Mohanlal gears up for the release of 'Drishyam 3' on April 2, a continuation of the popular 'Drishyam' series, which has seen notable success in both Malayalam and Hindi film industries.

