Reclaiming Heritage: The VHP's Vision for Goddess Vagdevi's Temple

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced its determination to build a grand temple for Goddess Vagdevi at the Bhojshala site in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district by 2034. This decision will follow the due legal process, reflecting the community's long-standing religious aspirations.

VHP International President Alok Kumar outlined plans to construct the temple in a manner akin to the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, aiming to house the idol of Goddess Vagdevi, presently displayed in a London museum. The Bhojshala site, protected by the Archaeological Survey of India, continues to be a contentious spot, revered by Hindus as a temple and recognized by Muslims as the Kamal Maula Mosque.

In a public address during Basant Panchami festivities, Kumar emphasized the need to return the deity's idol to India and resolve ongoing court disputes. He highlighted that the original temple, built in 1034, had a rich tradition of scholarship through its associated gurukul, and envisaged the new temple revitalizing Dhar as a hub of learning.