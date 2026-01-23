Versova: A Living Tapestry of Culture and Community
Viceroy Properties has released a coffee table book, 'Versova, Once Upon A Shoreline,' chronicling the cultural history of Versova, a vibrant coastal area in Mumbai. The book captures the stories and essence of the neighborhood, emphasizing community, heritage, and artistry as urban landscapes rapidly evolve.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Viceroy Properties has debuted 'Versova, Once Upon A Shoreline,' a coffee table book that presents a rich tapestry of the Versova neighborhood's history and culture.
The book, not merely a geographical documentation, delves into the stories of Versova's fishing communities, heritage homes, and artistic cadre, all woven into a dynamic cultural ecosystem.
Conceived as a cultural documentation venture rather than a marketing effort, Viceroy assembled a diverse team of photographers, writers, and locals to preserve the stories that define Versova even as it faces urban transformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reclaiming Heritage: The VHP's Vision for Goddess Vagdevi's Temple
New Community Forensic Step-Down Beds to Open Early Under Mental Health Expansion Plan
From Wartime Lifeline to Heritage Hub: The Transformation of Pangsau Pass
Shockwaves in Minnesota: The Impact of ICE Detentions on a Community
Historic Harmony: Basant Panchami and Community Coexistence