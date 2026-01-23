Left Menu

Versova: A Living Tapestry of Culture and Community

Viceroy Properties has released a coffee table book, 'Versova, Once Upon A Shoreline,' chronicling the cultural history of Versova, a vibrant coastal area in Mumbai. The book captures the stories and essence of the neighborhood, emphasizing community, heritage, and artistry as urban landscapes rapidly evolve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:19 IST
Versova: A Living Tapestry of Culture and Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Viceroy Properties has debuted 'Versova, Once Upon A Shoreline,' a coffee table book that presents a rich tapestry of the Versova neighborhood's history and culture.

The book, not merely a geographical documentation, delves into the stories of Versova's fishing communities, heritage homes, and artistic cadre, all woven into a dynamic cultural ecosystem.

Conceived as a cultural documentation venture rather than a marketing effort, Viceroy assembled a diverse team of photographers, writers, and locals to preserve the stories that define Versova even as it faces urban transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MIT University Sikkim: The Rising Star in Vocational Education

MIT University Sikkim: The Rising Star in Vocational Education

 United States
2
Rescue Bengal: J P Nadda’s Call for Change Amid Crisis

Rescue Bengal: J P Nadda’s Call for Change Amid Crisis

 India
3
Mark McCall's 15-Year Leadership at Saracens Comes to a Close

Mark McCall's 15-Year Leadership at Saracens Comes to a Close

 Global
4
UK Markets Surge Amid Trump’s Stance on Greenland and Ukraine Peace Hopes

UK Markets Surge Amid Trump’s Stance on Greenland and Ukraine Peace Hopes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026