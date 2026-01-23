Versova: A Living Tapestry of Culture and Community

Viceroy Properties has debuted 'Versova, Once Upon A Shoreline,' a coffee table book that presents a rich tapestry of the Versova neighborhood's history and culture.

The book, not merely a geographical documentation, delves into the stories of Versova's fishing communities, heritage homes, and artistic cadre, all woven into a dynamic cultural ecosystem.

Conceived as a cultural documentation venture rather than a marketing effort, Viceroy assembled a diverse team of photographers, writers, and locals to preserve the stories that define Versova even as it faces urban transformation.

