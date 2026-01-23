Left Menu

India Reclaims Its Historical Roots: PM Modi at Parakram Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's journey towards becoming a self-reliant and powerful nation during Parakram Diwas celebrations in honor of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He emphasized the importance of self-reliance in defense and the significance of preserving India's rich history while renaming colonial-named islands to honor Indian heroes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:14 IST
India Reclaims Its Historical Roots: PM Modi at Parakram Diwas
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

During the Parakram Diwas celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's strengthening resolve and rise as a global power. The event marked the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Modi highlighted India's strides toward self-reliance, especially in defense, underscoring the nation's shift from dependence on imported weaponry to achieving over Rs 23,000 crore in defense exports.

He criticized past governments for neglecting India's history and heritage, announcing the renaming of several Andaman and Nicobar Islands from colonial labels to names honoring Indian heroes, symbolizing India's reclaimed identity and historical legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BIS Seizes Gold Jewellery Over Hallmarking Violations

BIS Seizes Gold Jewellery Over Hallmarking Violations

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Canadian ex-Olympic snowboarder turned alleged drug kingpin arrested, to face US charges

UPDATE 1-Canadian ex-Olympic snowboarder turned alleged drug kingpin arreste...

 Global
3
Northeast India's Economic Boom: Tripura at the Forefront

Northeast India's Economic Boom: Tripura at the Forefront

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi's Memory Lapse Sparks VB-GRAM G Bill Clash

Rahul Gandhi's Memory Lapse Sparks VB-GRAM G Bill Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026