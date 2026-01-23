India Reclaims Its Historical Roots: PM Modi at Parakram Diwas

During the Parakram Diwas celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's strengthening resolve and rise as a global power. The event marked the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Modi highlighted India's strides toward self-reliance, especially in defense, underscoring the nation's shift from dependence on imported weaponry to achieving over Rs 23,000 crore in defense exports.

He criticized past governments for neglecting India's history and heritage, announcing the renaming of several Andaman and Nicobar Islands from colonial labels to names honoring Indian heroes, symbolizing India's reclaimed identity and historical legacy.

