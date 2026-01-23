Raipur Literature Festival: A Celebration of Chhattisgarh's Literary Heritage

The Raipur Sahitya Utsav 2026 unfolded on Friday in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, graced by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Both leaders praised the state's rich literary traditions, reflecting creativity in the festival's organization.

Harivansh lauded legendary Chhattisgarh writer Vinod Kumar Shukla and cited Kabir's ties to Kawardha, highlighting literature's transformative power. Referencing poet Maithilisharan Gupt, he championed literature's role in society as a source of hope and courage.

Chief Minister Sai noted Chhattisgarh's pride in hosting the festival, drawing over 120 writers for discussions on key social, cultural, and political topics. He metaphorically linked the freedom struggle to ocean churning, emphasizing sacrifices for future generations' freedom.