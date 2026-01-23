Left Menu

Raipur Literature Festival: A Celebration of Chhattisgarh's Literary Heritage

The Raipur Sahitya Utsav 2026 commenced in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur, highlighted by speeches from prominent figures like Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and CM Vishnu Deo Sai. Esteemed speakers emphasized literature's role in societal guidance, the state's cultural wealth, and India's economic progress.

Raipur | Updated: 23-01-2026
Raipur Literature Festival: A Celebration of Chhattisgarh's Literary Heritage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

The Raipur Sahitya Utsav 2026 unfolded on Friday in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, graced by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Both leaders praised the state's rich literary traditions, reflecting creativity in the festival's organization.

Harivansh lauded legendary Chhattisgarh writer Vinod Kumar Shukla and cited Kabir's ties to Kawardha, highlighting literature's transformative power. Referencing poet Maithilisharan Gupt, he championed literature's role in society as a source of hope and courage.

Chief Minister Sai noted Chhattisgarh's pride in hosting the festival, drawing over 120 writers for discussions on key social, cultural, and political topics. He metaphorically linked the freedom struggle to ocean churning, emphasizing sacrifices for future generations' freedom.

