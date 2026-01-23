Celebrating Uttar Pradesh's Diversity: The Vibrant Festival of UP Diwas 2026

The celebratory beginning of Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2026 will occur on Saturday at Lucknow's newly built Rashtra Prerna Sthal premises, capturing the festival's spirit of growth and pride under the theme 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh.'

Inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the event aims to transform into a grand public spectacle. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath encourages statewide participation, showcasing the state's diverse culture and developmental milestones.

Highlighting this year's festival is the launch of the 'One District-One Cuisine' (ODOC) scheme, presenting traditional dishes from each district. Alongside, artisan products under the 'One District-One Product' scheme and GI-tagged items will feature in exhibitions. The event will honor five noteworthy individuals and recognize top-performing districts in youth entrepreneurship.

