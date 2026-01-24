Left Menu

Heartfelt Journey: 'Homebound' Misses Oscar Nod but Wins Hearts

Ishaan Khatter's 'Homebound,' directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, was shortlisted for the Oscars but did not receive a nomination. The film, inspired by Basharat Peer's article, explores interfaith friendship and societal challenges. Despite the outcome, Khatter and co-star Vishal Jethwa express love and gratitude for the film's journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 12:01 IST
Heartfelt Journey: 'Homebound' Misses Oscar Nod but Wins Hearts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ishaan Khatter's film 'Homebound' was shortlisted for the Oscars but did not achieve a nomination for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards. This announcement followed the nominations reveal by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and inspired by a New York Times article by Basharat Peer, the film starred Khatter alongside Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. It depicts a friendship between a Muslim and a Dalit, both seeking acceptance and dignity by joining the police force. Renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese is attached as an executive producer.

Khatter expressed his emotional connection to 'Homebound' on Instagram, celebrating the film's journey and impact. Co-star Jethwa noted his pride in making it to the top 15 shortlist despite not securing an Oscar nomination. He emphasized the importance of effort over outcome, highlighting the team's dedication from the project's inception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026