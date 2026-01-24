Heartfelt Journey: 'Homebound' Misses Oscar Nod but Wins Hearts

Ishaan Khatter's film 'Homebound' was shortlisted for the Oscars but did not achieve a nomination for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards. This announcement followed the nominations reveal by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and inspired by a New York Times article by Basharat Peer, the film starred Khatter alongside Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. It depicts a friendship between a Muslim and a Dalit, both seeking acceptance and dignity by joining the police force. Renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese is attached as an executive producer.

Khatter expressed his emotional connection to 'Homebound' on Instagram, celebrating the film's journey and impact. Co-star Jethwa noted his pride in making it to the top 15 shortlist despite not securing an Oscar nomination. He emphasized the importance of effort over outcome, highlighting the team's dedication from the project's inception.

(With inputs from agencies.)