Left Menu

Congress in Crisis: Erosion of Traditional Support Base

Union minister Chirag Paswan commented on the Congress party's declining influence, citing loss of voter trust, during a press event at the Rozgar Mela. He urged Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi to introspect, amid internal issues exemplified by Shashi Tharoor skipping a strategy meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-01-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 20:40 IST
Congress in Crisis: Erosion of Traditional Support Base
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Chirag Paswan, addressing reporters at the Rozgar Mela in Katra, criticized the Congress party for its dwindling influence in Indian politics. Gathering at the iconic Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, Paswan highlighted the erosion of Congress's traditional support base, urging its leaders to introspect.

Paswan pointed out internal issues, such as Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's absence from a critical strategy meeting. He emphasized the irony of Congress leaders discussing 'vote theft' while simultaneously losing their own voter base and the trust of party workers.

At the Rozgar Mela, Paswan distributed appointment letters to newly recruited Jammu youths, underlining the Modi government's commitment to youth empowerment and job creation. The event, which had notable dignitaries in attendance, celebrated the armed forces' role in maintaining national security.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026