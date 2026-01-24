Congress in Crisis: Erosion of Traditional Support Base

Union minister Chirag Paswan, addressing reporters at the Rozgar Mela in Katra, criticized the Congress party for its dwindling influence in Indian politics. Gathering at the iconic Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, Paswan highlighted the erosion of Congress's traditional support base, urging its leaders to introspect.

Paswan pointed out internal issues, such as Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's absence from a critical strategy meeting. He emphasized the irony of Congress leaders discussing 'vote theft' while simultaneously losing their own voter base and the trust of party workers.

At the Rozgar Mela, Paswan distributed appointment letters to newly recruited Jammu youths, underlining the Modi government's commitment to youth empowerment and job creation. The event, which had notable dignitaries in attendance, celebrated the armed forces' role in maintaining national security.