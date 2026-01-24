Chhattisgarh Sleaze Video Case: Bhupesh Baghel Set to Face Trial After Court Reversal
A special CBI court reversed a previous judgment, obligating former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to stand trial over an alleged video scandal involving former minister Rajesh Munat. The CBI named several accused, including Baghel, in the chargesheet, which originated from FIRs filed in 2017.
In a significant legal development, a special CBI court on Saturday overturned a magisterial court's order that discharged former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from a controversial case. The case involves the alleged circulation of a sleaze video purportedly featuring former minister Rajesh Munat, recorded back in 2017.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had included several accused in its chargesheet, with Baghel prominently featured. This reversal effectively means that Baghel is now set to face trial unless he secures relief from a higher judiciary.
Back in 2017, two First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged by police, sparked by complaints from BJP leader Prakash Bajaj and the former PWD Minister Munat. Initially investigated by local police, these cases were later transferred to the CBI. A chargesheet and a supplementary chargesheet followed, implicating key figures, including Baghel and journalist Vinod Verma, in what became a widely publicized scandal.
