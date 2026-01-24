Italy's Fury Over Swiss Bar Owner's Bail: A Clash of Justice and Diplomatic Tensions

Italy has raised serious concerns over the release on bail of Jacques Moretti, the owner of a Swiss bar that was the scene of a tragic New Year's Day fire, killing 40 people. This release, granted by a Swiss court, has sparked diplomatic tension between the two countries.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni labeled Moretti's release as an affront to victims' families, especially since six Italians died in the fire. The Italian government has expressed 'strong indignation' about the decision, leading to a recall of their ambassador to Switzerland for consultations.

The Swiss legal system defended its independent decision-making process amidst pressure from Italy, while victims' families voiced concerns over potential evidence tampering, maintaining hopes for a fair investigation into the incident.