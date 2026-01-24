Left Menu

Astroyogi's Celestial Celebration: A ₹250 Crore Gift to Astrological Seekers

Astroyogi, India's pioneering astrotech platform, commemorates its 25th anniversary by offering free astrology consultations valued at ₹250 crore. Founded in 2001, Astroyogi has evolved into a comprehensive marketplace with over 5,000 astrologers. The initiative expresses gratitude to its vast user base worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 24-01-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Astroyogi, the pioneer in India's astrotech landscape, is marking its 25th anniversary with a generous offering that underscores its mission: a ₹250 crore giveaway in free astrology consultations. Founded in 2001, Astroyogi has set the standard for online astrology, being a launchpad for notable figures like Bejan Daruwala and Sanjay Jumaani.

Meena Kapoor, Founder and CEO of Astroyogi, elaborates on this milestone initiative. 'We started with a mission to make astrology accessible to all,' Kapoor stated. The giveaway, available until the end of January, is a way to thank their extensive user base across 150+ countries.

This venture solidifies Astroyogi's status as not just an online consultancy platform but also a burgeoning retail entity aiming to streamline a $13 billion market. Users looking to avail themselves of this celestial offering can download the Astroyogi app, accessible on both Google Play and Apple App Store.

(With inputs from agencies.)

