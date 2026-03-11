Left Menu

QatarEnergy's LNG Production Halt Sparks Global Supply Concerns

Qatar, a major LNG exporter, has halted production at its 77 mtpa facility, leading companies like Shell and TotalEnergies to declare force majeure. This unexpected stoppage may disrupt global LNG supply chains for months, affecting deliveries worldwide, even though March shipments remain unaffected.

Qatar, one of the globe's largest exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has put a halt to production at its colossal 77 million tons per annum facility. This unexpected decision has led energy giants Shell and TotalEnergies, among others, to invoke force majeure, citing disruption in their supply chains.

Both Shell and TotalEnergies maintain long-term agreements with QatarEnergy and participate in its significant North Field expansion project slated to boost output by 2027. Analysts highlight that Shell and TotalEnergies are major stakeholders, acquiring and distributing millions of tons of Qatari LNG annually to markets worldwide.

Despite the production halt, Qatari Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi indicated to the Financial Times that it would require considerable time, potentially months, to revert to normal supply levels. Clients have been informed that March shipments will proceed, with disruptions anticipated starting April.

