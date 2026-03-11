Government Spurs Nutrition Awareness: Cutting Empty Calories and Hidden Hunger

The Rajya Sabha learned on Wednesday that the Ministry of Women and Child Development is not currently pursuing a proposal with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India for a 'front-of-pack labelling' campaign to identify empty calories in ultra-processed foods.

In her written response, Minister Annpurna Devi highlighted the concept of 'hidden hunger,' a micronutrient deficiency, and associated HFSS foods as ones high in fat, sugar, or salt. The minister emphasized the directive for states and Union Territories to restrict added sugars in nutrition provided to vulnerable groups like children and pregnant women, encouraging moderation in oil and trans-fat intake.

Devi pointed out initiatives, including the installation of oil and sugar information boards at various public locations, as part of ongoing campaigns like 'Eat Right India' to promote dietary awareness. She stressed the importance of these efforts in Jan Andolans during Poshan nutrition months and fortnights to combat issues like childhood obesity.

(With inputs from agencies.)