Imran Khan: The Story of Missed Silver Screen Opportunities

Actor Imran Khan, recently back from a decade-long break, shared insights into missed career opportunities involving major films like 'Delhi 6', 'Chennai Express', and 'Bhavesh Joshi'. Despite early setbacks due to his newcomer status, Imran remains enthusiastic about collaborating with directors, notably Neeraj Ghaywan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:09 IST
Actor Imran Khan, who recently made his acting comeback after a 10-year hiatus, reflected on several missed opportunities early in his film career. Notably, Khan was considered for roles in blockbuster films by top filmmakers like Rohit Shetty and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. However, circumstances did not favor him at the time.

Speaking on his earlier auditions, Imran Khan revealed that he was close to being cast in films like 'Delhi 6' and 'Bhavesh Joshi'. Despite his enthusiasm for these roles, the productions opted for more established actors. Khan admitted that initially being perceived as a newcomer could have contributed to these missed chances.

As Khan re-engages with the industry, he expressed interest in working with acclaimed director Neeraj Ghaywan, known for his authentic storytelling. While reflecting positively on his past, Khan looks forward to new collaborations that align with his creative goals.

