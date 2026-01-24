Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav: Finding Form Through Patience and Perseverance

Suryakumar Yadav discusses his return to form after a challenging period in T20 cricket. He attributes his success to taking time off from social media, reconnecting with family, and focusing on mental space. Yadav highlights the importance of patience and humility in cricket and teamwork as key elements in showcasing talent and skill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 24-01-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 21:03 IST
Suryakumar Yadav: Finding Form Through Patience and Perseverance
Suryakumar Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Suryakumar Yadav, after a challenging stint in T20 Internationals last year, has rediscovered his form by stepping back from the pressures of social media and seeking guidance from his wife. He secured substantial improvements with a calculated 32 in the first match and an aggressive 82 in the second, against New Zealand.

This resurgence follows a subpar performance in 2025, where Yadav managed only 218 runs over 21 matches. As India prepared for their T20 World Cup defense, Yadav's struggle became a focal point, but recent matches have allayed those concerns, showing his resilience and adaptability.

The Indian captain emphasized the importance of humility in cricket, lauding teammates like Ishan Kishan, who also excelled with an impressive 32-ball 76. These performances underline the team's collective strength and its capability to thrive beyond individual star players.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026